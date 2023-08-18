Home page politics

A new trial is underway in Georgia against Donald Trump. If he is found guilty, he faces death in prison, his supporters fear.

Atlanta – Should be the former US President donald trump in his current trial in Georgia, he is threatened with serving his sentence in a notorious prison: the Fulton County Jail. This is reported by several US media in unison.

Trump was impeached earlier this week for the fourth time since leaving office. The Fulton County District Attorney in Georgia indicted Trump and 18 of his allies under the organized crime statute for a wide-ranging conspiracy aimed at overturning his 2020 election defeat and keeping him in power. Trump himself denies any wrongdoing and describes the lengthy investigation as political persecution.

Trial in Georgia: If Trump is convicted, he faces threats in the notorious Fulton County Jail

The former US President was given until August 25 to surrender and admit guilt. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said all 19 defendants are expected to be held at the county jail of the same name.

Donald Trump supporters have been raging on social media ever since. Should Trump be placed in this prison, his life would be in danger, they claim. The Atlanta prison is considered particularly dangerous, and authorities are currently investigating security at the Fulton County Jail. There are always deaths there.

Fulton County Jail is considered particularly dangerous: several deaths in recent years

A law professor at Georgia State University wrote on X, the former Twitter, “I wouldn’t wish the conditions of the Fulton County Jail on my worst enemy.” It’s not funny, jokes about Trump and to make the prison, because “people died there in an inhuman way”.

Last July, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division announced an investigation into the prison. That’s where the body of Lashawn Thompson was discovered, the body was found covered in insects. In a press release, the Civil Rights Department said there were credible allegations against the prison.

Thompson was one of 15 people who died at the detention center in the past year. Several people have already died this year, including two in August alone. The Atlanta Magazine reported there were 11 fires, 534 fights, 114 stabbings and at least two murders. (fmu)