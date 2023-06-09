Former US President Donald Trump, a candidate for the White House in the 2024 elections, said on his “Truth Social” platform that an indictment has been filed against him in connection with his handling of classified documents.

“The Biden administration has notified my lawyer that I have been charged,” Trump said in the post, quoting his lawyer, adding that he is scheduled to appear in court in Miami next Tuesday. The FBI searched Trump’s home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, and seized several top-secret national security documents in August.