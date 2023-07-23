The summons to try Donald Trump on May 20, 2024 for the case of the classified documents found in his house puts the icing on the cake of the most bizarre prosecution recorded in the judicial history of the United States: that of a candidate for the White House who will have to face the primaries of his party and, if he wins them, compete for the presidency of the country while continually going in and out of the courts.

The magnate’s procedural calendar breaks with the unwritten rule of US prosecutors to avoid prosecuting a candidate from sixty days before the elections. Beyond a privilege for the ruling class, it is a rule rooted in the social spirit of the country to keep the political and judicial spheres separate. However, the barrage of civil and criminal investigations into the former president prevent any form of postponement. Such is the agenda of the Republican leader in this field that prosecutors, judges and lawyers are right now balancing agendas so that court appearances do not overlap with each other.

Neither the Public Ministry nor Trump’s defense have influenced Judge Aileen Cannon to advance the trial for the secret documents to the end of this year or to 2025. May 20 is the chosen date. Cannon has simply sought a middle ground between the two applicants. But, politically, it is a high-voltage decision.

It will begin weeks after the Republican Party holds most of its primaries, where Trump will compete with Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley. The proximity of a hearing in which the former president faces no less than 37 charges may work in his favor, if, as has been the case up to now, each new summons shoots him up in the polls; or against, in the event that sympathizers believe it appropriate to bet on a candidate less subject to an unforeseeable judicial future.

a huge plan



That day on which Trump will face off with the judge will be less than two months away from the official start of the presidential campaign and, above all, the Republican National Convention in July. This is his first criminal trial, and no one knows what will happen if he arrives at the conclave under the possible threat of conviction.

If he wins the primary, Trump wants to go to the convention with a clear head to present a massive electoral attack plan. His presidential program basically consists of the Oval Office centralizing all decisions in the next legislature, ending the independence of government agencies and firing 50,000 officials who he considers spies for the Democrats or “pedophiles”, as consipanoid fanatics call them. In an apotheosis of confidence, the Trumpists have already opened two offices in the country to examine the records of the new officials that the Administration would have.

Trump will also sit in the dock next October to answer civil fraud allegations in New York. On January 15, a defamation lawsuit by the writer E. Jean Carroll – who has already won a lawsuit for sexual abuse – will force her to go to court again, just as the State of Iowa celebrates primaries. Later that month, he was again seen in Manhattan along with three of his children for an alleged case of financial deceit. And in March 2024 he will have to respond to charges derived from payments to actress Stormy Daniels, just after the decisive ‘Super Tuesday’. And he still has to decide whether to indict him for the assault on the Capitol and hindering the 2020 electoral results, which would give rise to the infinite paradox: prosecute an electoral candidate for attacking democracy and the electoral system itself.