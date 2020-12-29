With the House of Representatives vote – for the first time in almost 60 years – to reverse the veto announced by President Donald Trump last week on the Defense budget, the president is embarking on a self-destructive path, just one day after he to back down and bow to pressure from both parties to give up and sign the economic rescue.

To lift the veto launched by Trump, a two-thirds majority was needed in the House of Representatives – 435 members – and in the Senate – 100 seats. Although there were gestures of solidarity with the president and, for example, the minority leader in the House, California Republican Kevin McCarthy, had announced that he would not oppose Trump’s veto – even though he voted in favor of the Defense law, everything pointed to the House breaking down the veto.

The highest-ranking Republican on the House Armed Forces committee, Mac Thornberry, appealed to the patriotism of his co-religionists to ask them to put “country first” and defend the defense budget, ignoring other political considerations. “It depends on us. Our troops, the country and, above all, the world are watching us to see what we do. To see if we can put aside our differences and unite to support our men and women in the Armed Forces and protect US national security, “he argued. Thornberry. Most conservatives chose to stand up to President Trump and voted to override the veto. McCarthy supported the president, even though it contradicted his previous position when he voted in favor of the law.

When Trump decided to veto the Defense law, it became mandatory to return the text to both houses of Congress. If the House has made its opinion known this Monday, between tomorrow Tuesday and Wednesday, the Senate will vote on the fate of the law. In any case, it is highly unlikely that the text will not become law in spite of Trump, which is going to be a real blow to the president.

For Trump, the Defense law has rubrics that do not respect “neither our veterans nor the history of our Armed Forces.” Two would be the most important points that Trump opposes. The fact that the Pentagon is ordered to change the name of the military sites that have names of leaders of the Confederacy during the period of the Civil War (1861-1865), since they are considered as a racist symbol of the legacy of slavery , and that the troops do not return abroad. “I am opposed to endless wars, as the American public is.” In his view, “the law seeks to restrict the ability of the president to withdraw troops from Afghanistan, Germany and South Korea.”

