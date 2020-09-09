US President Donald Trump has prolonged a moratorium on oil drilling off the coast of the state of Florida by ten years till 2032. Trump signed an ordinance on Tuesday in Jupiter, Florida. In accordance with him, the ban on oil drilling has been prolonged to the coastal waters of the opposite southeastern states of Georgia and South Carolina.

The measure stands in sharp distinction to Trump’s different power insurance policies. The president is a agency supporter of the oil and fuel business and is selling the growth of manufacturing areas. His authorities had solely accepted extremely controversial oil drilling in a nature reserve in Alaska in mid-August.

Trump’s presidential rival Joe Biden of the opposition Democrats additionally suspected that Trump’s present determination to increase the oil drilling ban off the southeast coast needed to do with the November third election. A number of months in the past the president had deliberate to finish the moratorium, however now he has “conveniently” modified his thoughts, wrote Biden on Twitter. He known as the President’s actions “unimaginable”.

Florida is among the key states for the end result of the presidential election, through which Trump is combating for a second time period. In accordance with the polls, a head-to-head race between Trump and Biden is looming in Florida.

Florida Governor Rick Scott welcomed the extension of the oil drilling moratorium. Scott, who, like Trump, is a Republican, tweeted that he had had many conversations with the president concerning the significance of leaving the Florida coast “untouched”. (AFP)