Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) consolidated his lead in the dispute for the Republican Party’s nomination for the 2024 presidential elections, according to an Emerson College Polling survey released this Wednesday (20). The numbers released reveal that Trump expanded his lead to 47 percentage points over Ron DeSantis, his main rival.

This is Trump’s biggest lead since June 2020, when the poll began.

According to the survey, support for Trump’s candidacy for 2024 has increased by 9 percentage points since the last survey, released in August, now reaching 59%. Trump’s increased lead comes amid legal challenges he faces and following his decision not to participate in the first Republican debate, held in August.

Spencer Kimball, executive director of Emerson College Polling, highlighted the resilience of the Trump electorate.

“Trump voters remain resilient. Despite a drop in August after the first Republican debate, his lead has grown and he has improved his standing compared to before the debate,” he said.

Also according to the survey, the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, remained with 12% of voting intentions, there were no changes in his percentage compared to the previous month. Meanwhile, conservative businessman Vivek Ramaswamy lost two points, now reaching 7% of Republican voter preference.

Other candidates, such as former New Jersey governor Chris Christie and former vice president Mike Pence, received 5% each. Former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley received 3% of voting intentions, while Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina received 2%. 5% of Republican voters are still undecided about which candidate they will choose.

The poll also revealed that 63% of Republican voters are firmly committed to their chosen candidate, while 36% say they are open to changing their vote. 75% of Trump voters said they will definitely support him in the primary elections.

The survey also indicated that, in the 2024 presidential election, Trump and the current US president, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, are tied, with each of them receiving 45% of the votes.

This result is in line with another YouGov/Yahoo News poll also released recently, which showed Trump and Biden tied.

The Emerson College Polling survey was conducted on September 17 and 18, among 1,125 registered voters, and has a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points.

A poll by American broadcaster CNN, carried out in early September, also showed Trump with an advantage of more than 30 points over DeSantis. (With EFE Agency)