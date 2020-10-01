American leader Donald Trump decided to extend the funding of the US government until December 11. This was announced on Thursday, October 1, by the representative of the White House, Judd Deere.

“President Donald Trump signed a resolution to extend government funding until December 11, 2020,” Deere wrote in his Twitter.

The day before, the US Senate held a procedural vote on the interim budget bill, on which it was approved. The document was supposed to be approved by September 30, when the country’s fiscal year ends. If this did not happen, it would have entailed the suspension of the work of the government.

In early September, the Democratic majority in the US House of Representatives agreed with the presidential administration on a project for temporary government funding.

It was reported that an informal agreement was reached during telephone conversations between the Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the head of the country’s Treasury, Stephen Mnuchin.

In March, American leader Donald Trump signed into law a $ 2 trillion stimulus bill amid the spread of the coronavirus. It was noted that this is the largest government aid package in American history.