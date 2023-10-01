Former US President Donald Trump plans to attend a court hearing in a civil fraud case brought against his company, the Trump Organization. The agency reported this on September 30 Bloomberg citing a source familiar with the matter.

It is noted that the first hearing will take place in New York on October 2.

The publication recalled that a businessman is not required to attend the hearing in person when considering civil cases. Therefore, his intention to attend the hearing was “an unexpected turn that happened just days before the start of months of litigation.”

The agency explained that during the proceedings it will be established whether Trump inflated the value of his assets in order to defraud banks and insurers in the period from 2011 to 2021.

It is explained that if the politician is present during the trial, he, with the support of his lawyers, will be able to directly confront the judge considering the case, who is called a “Trump hater.”

A source close to the matter added that the billionaire has not yet decided how many hearings he will attend in person.

At the same time, according to US Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres, Trump intends to personally monitor all sessions of the first week of the trial. During this period, many strategic decisions will need to be made.

Earlier, on September 29, the former president was denied a postponement of the civil fraud case to a later date.

He denies all wrongdoing, saying some of his assets are worth much more than shown in annual financial reports. The businessman is convinced that he can be exempt from liability due to the presence of certain clauses in the law.

On September 26, a New York court ruled that Trump and the Trump Organization were liable for fraud.

According to the billionaire, the criminal prosecution against him has a purely political basis and is an attempt by the Democrats to prevent him from returning to the White House.