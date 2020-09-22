US President Donald Trump doubts that Ukraine will be able to pay for the supply of American Javelin anti-tank missile systems. The head of the White House said this at an election rally in Dayton, Ohio on Monday, September 21.

According to him, in theory, the United States sells weapons to Ukraine, but Trump doubts that Washington will be able to receive money under this contract. At the same time, the American leader again criticized his predecessor, Barack Obama, saying that he was not sending weapons to Ukraine, but “pillows”.

At the same time, the president expressed his opinion on the relationship between the leaders of the United States and Russia. According to him, despite all the differences, Moscow and Washington manage to get along with each other, writes TASS…

In June, the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States announced that Kiev would receive military equipment from Washington: walkie-talkies, ammunition, Javelin anti-tank missiles worth more than $ 60 million to counter “Russian aggression.”

In addition, on June 17 it became known that the United States is going to supply Ukraine with about 16 Mark VI patrol boats, weapons and military equipment. The total amount of the contract is about $ 600 million.

On June 12, the US Department of Defense announced its intention to provide Ukraine with military assistance in the current fiscal year in the amount of $ 250 million for reforms.

The armed conflict in Donbass began in 2014 after a coup in Ukraine. The inhabitants of the region opposed the new government and declared their independence, later uniting in the self-proclaimed republics. Kiev launched an anti-terrorist operation against them, replacing it in 2018 with a joint forces operation.