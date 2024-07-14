“I was shot through the top of my right ear,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“I bled a lot and then I realised what was happening,” he added.

He concluded his post by saying: “It is unthinkable that such an act could happen in our country.”

US media reported on Saturday that the suspect in the shooting during a massive election rally for Republican presidential candidate Trump on Saturday had died.

“Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger said two people were killed, including the suspected shooter,” the Washington Post reported.

ABC News quoted Goldinger as saying that someone at the rally may have also been infected.

US President Joe Biden stressed in a brief speech that “everyone must condemn” the shooting that took place during a Trump rally.

The Democratic president indicated that he hopes to be able to speak “tonight” to his Republican rival in the November presidential race.