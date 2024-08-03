Trump: Harris won’t participate in September 4 debates because of her low IQ

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has explained the refusal of US Vice President Kamala Harris to participate in the debates on the date he chose. The politician said wrote on his social network Truth Social.

The former US leader had previously offered Harris to schedule a debate for September 4. However, she refused. “Kamala Harris does not have the mental capacity to conduct a real debate against me scheduled for September 4 in Pennsylvania… She cannot speak properly without a teleprompter. She has an extremely low IQ,” the politician said.

Harris had previously said she would attend the September 10 debate on ABC, which Trump had previously agreed to, adding that she hoped to see her opponent there.

On July 22, Trump withdrew his consent to participate in the debate on ABC, saying it would be better to hold the event on Fox News.