US President Donald Trump explained the brutality of American police officers. He spoke about this during an interview with Fox News, a fragment was published in Twitter-account Pod Save America.

The American leader stressed that law enforcement officers have about a quarter of a second to make the right decision. “If you don’t accept it, you are dead,” he explained.

Trump noted that a similar problem can be faced, even if the person has served in the police for many years. “They can do a great deed ten thousand times, which they do, but people will remember one wrong decision,” the president added.

Earlier, Donald Trump named the only way by which violence and unrest in the country can be stopped. In his opinion, this is strength. In mid-June, the American president also named four measures that, in his opinion, should help correct the situation with unrest in the country.

Since the end of May, dozens of cities in the United States and around the world have been protesting against police brutality over the death in Minneapolis of a black security guard, George Floyd, who died after a brutal arrest. In some cases, protests have ended in riots, clashes with the police, looting, looting and pogroms.

Amid protests, Donald Trump decided to sign an executive order aimed at police reform. It will aim to motivate police departments to use modern standards in the use of force.