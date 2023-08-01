Home page politics

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party’s Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa July 28. © Tannen Maury/Imago

Because he could face further charges, Donald Trump suspects a conspiracy against himself. The background is his role in the storming of the Capitol.

Washington, DC/Palm Beach – Former US President donald trump already faced a number of scandals during his tenure. Most of them only had legal consequences after Trump’s election defeat. But that’s exactly what the Republican didn’t want to admit to himself after the election in November 2020 – which led to his supporters storming the Capitol.

Now he expects charges against him in connection with the attack in Washington to be imminent. Trump wrote on Monday (July 31) on the platform Truth Social, which he co-founded, that he expects the indictment of special counsel Jack Smith to deliver his “peaceful and patriotic speech” in the coming days. Trump once again slammed Smith as “mentally deranged.”

The charges are “another attempt to cover up all the bad news about bribes,” the former US President wrote. It is “bribes and extortion from the Biden camp”. In the rest of the post, Trump also wrote of a “very partisan gang of criminals” – presumably he meant the Justice Department. Slightly confusing, Trump ended his tirade with, “That seems to be the way they do it. ELECTION INFLUENCE! PROSECUTOR’S MISCONDUCT!”

The ‘stolen’ election myth: Trump’s role in storming the Capitol is investigated

The background to this is the investigation into Trump’s attempts to influence the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, which culminated in an unprecedented attack by his supporters on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. In a speech shortly before, Trump had once again stirred up his supporters by claiming that he had been deprived of a victory by massive election fraud.

To this day, Trump’s orbit and part of the Republican Partythat the election was “stolen” and that Trump was the real winner. To date, evidence for these claims is lacking. In fact, there is even evidence that the 77-year-old tried to manipulate the election result – in Georgia, Trump is already under investigation.

Next charges against Donald Trump? Grand jury has yet to decide

The former US President announced a few days ago that he had been formally informed by letter that he was the target of the investigation. The Republican, who wants to run again in the presidential election next year, has already made it clear that he expects impeachment soon. A jury panel must ultimately decide on a possible indictment in the case. However, there is no official information as to when a decision by this grand jury can be expected.

In the past few months, charges have been brought against Trump in two other cases in New York and Miami. One case is related to Hush money payments to a porn starthe other revolves around keeping strict classified government documents in Trump’s private residence. Special Counsel Smith is also in charge of the investigation into the document affair. (nak/dpa)