The Supreme Court of Colorado (USA) on Tuesday excluded former US President Donald Trump from the 2024 elections, considering that he is not an eligible presidential candidate due to his role in the assault on the Capitol.

The judges, who have relied on the Fourteenth Amendment – which prohibits any person who has sworn to the Constitution and participated in an insurrection from holding public office again – have made this decision with four votes in favor and three against. The ruling will be suspended until January 4, pending appeal, one day before the deadline for certification of the state primaries.

“Because he is disqualified, it would be an unlawful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to include him as a candidate in the presidential primary,” said the court, which pointed to the “insurrectional prohibition” of the federal Constitution. and have concluded that this measure applies to the Presidency.

In addition, the judges have pointed out that the attack on January 6, 2021 on the United States Capitol has been an insurrection, that Trump “got involved” in it and that the former president's speech “inciting the crowd” that day “does not “It was protected by the First Amendment.”

In determining that Trump participated in an insurrection, the Colorado court said there is “substantial evidence” that the former president was “laying the groundwork for a claim that the election was rigged” before the November presidential race. According to them, the former leader “continued to fan the flames of anger among his followers, which he himself had ignited” by making false claims about the integrity of the elections.

This decision applies only to the state of Colorado, but could affect his 2024 presidential campaign, in which he starts as the favorite of the Republican Party despite the various court dates he has scheduled. It is the first time that a court has determined that a president cannot return to the White House because of his conduct.

This ruling reverses a previous ruling by a lower court that stated that the Constitution's “insurrectional prohibition” did not include the Presidency. Then, Judge Sarah Wallace of the Denver (Colorado) district court who rejected Trump's disqualification with this argument.

Trump appeal



For its part, Trump's campaign team has asserted that “it will quickly file an appeal before the country's Supreme Court and “a simultaneous request to suspend this deeply undemocratic decision.” »We have full confidence that the Supreme Court will quickly rule in our favor and finally put an end to these anti-American lawsuits,« declared campaign spokesman Steven Cheung.

The former president has considered that it is “a sad day” for the country and has asserted that the “low-life” special prosecutor, Jack Smith, has been appointed “to tarnish” his “reputation for electoral purposes.” He previously denied wrongdoing regarding January 6 and called the Fourteenth Amendment lawsuits an abuse of legal process.

The speaker of the House of Representatives, the renowned Trumpist Mike Johnson, has asserted that this ruling is “nothing more than a barely simulated partisan attack” and has shown his confidence in the Supreme Court to “put aside this reckless decision and allow the “American people decide who will be the next president.” “Regardless of their political affiliation, every citizen registered to vote should not be denied the right to support our former president and the individual who leads all the Republican primary polls,” he stated through his profile on the social network. X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the hypothetical case that he is convicted and, for some reason, cannot pardon himself, he would not be the only one to take his candidacy behind bars. In 1920, socialist Eugene Debs ran for President from his cell.