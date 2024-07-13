Former US President Donald Trump was evacuated from the stage on Saturday while he was giving a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, after an apparent attack. He had been on stage for a few minutes at a rally when a kind of small explosion, like gunshots, was heard. He put his hands to his face, fell to the ground and was quickly evacuated by the secret service. The extent of what happened is unknown and no precise information has been released. Trump had only been speaking for a few minutes after starting the rally slightly late.

The former president left the stage with some blood on his face and a raised fist, surrounded by secret service agents, but apparently in good condition.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area where the rally was taking place. Security forces have cordoned off the area.

The rally is the last one the former president has given before the Republican convention that meets next week in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to certify his candidacy for the presidency on behalf of the Republican Party.

