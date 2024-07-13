Sunday, July 14, 2024, 00:51











Former US President Donald Trump was escorted off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. He was seen leaving in the arms of Secret Service personnel with what appeared to be drops of blood on his face.

Everything is very confusing at the moment, but it could be an attack. The extent of what happened is unknown and no precise information has been released.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from the area where the rally was taking place. Security forces have cordoned off the area. The editorial team is currently working to update and complete this information.