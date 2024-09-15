Sunday, September 15, 2024, 9:32 p.m.



Former President Donald Trump has escaped unharmed from a series of shots fired on Sunday near his Mar-a-Lago golf course in Florida. Details of the incident have not yet been released, but it is presumed that it was unrelated to the Republican leader, who had also left the complex minutes earlier. His security team was immediately mobilized, while the Secret Service began working with the Sheriff’s Office to clarify the case. The golf course has been closed.

The Republican leader’s campaign team was quick to confirm that Trump was out of the area. “President Trump is safe following the shots fired in his vicinity. There are no further details at this time,” said spokesman Steven Cheung. The incident has caused strong alarm after the attack suffered by the tycoon during a rally in Pennsylvania last July.

Relief

For their part, US President Joe Biden and his vice president, Kamala Harris, expressed their “relief” on Sunday that former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump is “safe and sound” after his campaign reported shots fired in his vicinity in Florida.

“The President and Vice President have been briefed on the security incident at Trump International Golf Course, where former President Trump was playing golf. They are relieved to know that he is safe,” the White House said in a statement.