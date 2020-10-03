Donald Trump has been transferred this Friday to the Walter Reed military hospital, in Bethesda (Maryland), to treat the coronavirus that was detected on Thursday night. The attending physician, Sean P. Conley, says the president of the United States is “fatigued” but in good spirits, and has been medicated with a cocktail of antibodies from the pharmaceutical company Regeneron, an experimental treatment. White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump’s symptoms are mild, but he will spend “a few days” at the medical center, located about 30 minutes from Washington, as a “precautionary” measure.

Around midnight, a new statement from the doctor pointed out that the president did not require supplemental oxygen but, in consultation with other specialists, they had decided to start Redemsivir therapy, the only drug to treat COVID-19 approved by the institutions competent Americans and Europeans.

The president left the official residence at around 6:20 PM (Washington time) on his own feet, dressed in a suit and tie, gave the press a thumbs-up, and got into the Marine One helicopter, which moved to the medical center. At 74 years old, the New York tycoon is in the risk group for covid-19, and his weight, 110 kilograms, increases his vulnerability to the virus.

Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the president’s Twitter account published a brief message from him, recorded on video from the White House, in which he reassured him about his condition. “I want to thank everyone for the incredible support. I’m going to Walter Reed Hospital. I think I am doing very well, but we are going to make sure things work out. The first lady is doing very well. Thank you very much, I will never forget it ”, he says. Trump has settled into an executive suite, which is equipped with an office and residence, and will continue to work from there. At around 11:30 PM in Washington, the president wrote another tweet saying: “I think I’m doing well! Thank you all. I love you!”.

Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. SEES IT!!! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2020

Friday ended with hardly any precise information on the state of health of the president of the United States. According to sources close to the president, cited by The Washington Post, Trump has some fever, cough and nasal congestion, among other symptoms. Melania Trump also suffers from some symptoms, such as a cough and headache, but has not required hospital care so far.

In the evening, Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, sent a new statement through the White House in which he said that the president “is doing very well.” “He does not require supplemental oxygen, but after consulting with specialists we have decided to start treatment with Remdesivir. You have completed your first dose and are resting comfortably. “

The contagion of the Republican, one month before the elections, represents a major turnaround in the campaign. All the events scheduled for the next few days have been suspended, some have been postponed and others will go virtual. The holding of the second debate with the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, which was scheduled for October 15, has also been on the air. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative, will go ahead with the Republican campaign. The White House has stressed that there is absolutely no need for a “transmission of power” to the number two of the Government as established by the Constitution for cases in which a president is incapacitated.

Trump is being treated with “an eight gram dose of the Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail,” according to the statement from his doctor. It is an experimental treatment developed by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron and, according to some experts, it is the most promising remedy achieved so far to treat this new virus. Trump is also taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and aspirin. The cocktail that Trump has taken has not been authorized by the US Drug Agency (FDA), but the public entity may allow its specific use on a case-by-case basis.

It is unclear when and how Trump was infected. The alarms sounded Thursday afternoon when one of his closest associates, Hope Hicks, tested positive. The president announced that he was being quarantined with the first lady until he obtained the results of a test and around one in the morning of Friday the contagion was confirmed. “We will get out of this TOGETHER,” he wrote on his Twitter account.. Everyone around him has taken the test since then. Also his rival, the Democratic candidate Joe Biden, with negative result.

The first effect of this contagion on the campaign became evident this Friday afternoon: while the Republican went to the hospital, the Democratic presidential hopeful made statements at a campaign event in Michigan, one of the most disputed territories and that it was key in Trump’s victory in 2016. As an act of sportsmanship, Biden has withdrawn negative election ads against the president, although his team has not done the same.

Doubts have also been raised about the confirmation schedule for the new judge nominated by the Chief Justice for the Supreme Court, Amy Coney Barrett, since Republican Senators Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, members of the Upper House Justice Committee, a body that must examine the proposal, have tested positive.

