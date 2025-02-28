Trump ends the US licenses for the export of oil of Venezuela and Maduro replica that do not intimidate the threats

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced on Wednesday that he will end the licenses for the export of oil that his predecessor, Joe Biden, granted Venezuela and explained that these concessions, which benefited the Chevron oil company, will cease to be in force as of March 1. The Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, subsequently responded to the accusations, veiled. “There is no threat to the world that intimidates” his country, he declared, and warned those who ask for “aggressions” against the nation that justice will come to them. ”

Trump He made the announcement in a message in his social network Truth Socialin which he criticized the “regime” of Nicolás Maduro for not having accelerated the deportation of the “violent criminals” that, according to him, Caracas sent to the United States and that they should have been repatriated “at a fast pace.”

In his publication, the president said he had decided to revoke the concessions granted in November 2022 by the Biden government, which allowed Chevron to increase their production in Venezuela and export oil from the South American country. At that time, the Biden administration authorized oil exports with the hope of getting guarantees for the elections that Venezuela celebrated in July last year and in which Maduro was proclaimed winner, although many countries – including the United States – consider that the winner was the opponent Edmundo González Urrutia.

“We revert the concessions that the corrupt Joe Biden granted to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, in the Agreement on Petroleum Transactions of November 26, 2022, as well as those related to the electoral conditions within Venezuela, that the Maduro regime has not complied with,” Trump announced.

The president also assured that he had ordered that the agreement end “as of March 1,” according to EFE. The terms of the current license, granted by the Biden government, indicated that Chevron could operate in Venezuela until the end of July, so Trump’s decision advances the cessation of the activity in several months.

Chevron’s departure is an economic setback for Venezuela, since the American oil company had contributed to the reactivation of the country’s oil production, which in February this year first exceeded the million barrels per day since June 2019, according to figures from the organization of oil export countries (OPEC).

Nicolás Maduro was challenging at the announcement. “That nobody is wrong with Venezuela, and the fascists who ask for aggressions against our country will come to justice, justice has to reach. […] Venezuela is not attacked, Venezuela is not touched, Venezuela is respected, challenged in an act in Caracas broadcast by the Venezuelan state television channel.

The number two of the Venezuelan government and responsible for hydrocarbons, Delcy Rodríguez, entered more in detail. “Actually, damage to the United States is being inflicted to its population and its companies,” he said through Telegram. Trump’s measure is, in his opinion, “harmful and inexplicable”, in addition to “calling the US legal certainty in its international investment regime.” Rodríguez “categorically” rejected the revocation of the license and blamed it “to the extremist and failed opposition of Venezuela.

Chevron is the only great American oil company that operates in Venezuela. In association with Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), it reached a production of more than 200,000 barrels per day in 2024, according to data from the US Congress Research Service.

The license that Biden granted Chevron in 2022 allowed the oil company to expand its production range in Venezuela. However, the company decided not to compromise more capital due to the temporal nature of the permission and, in the last two years, it has focused mainly on the repair of wells and oil facilities.

Last week, Trump had already hinted at several statements to the press his intention to revoke the license. For his part, the US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, had also criticized the license, considering it a key source of dollar financing for the Maduro government.