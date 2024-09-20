Trump hugs Russian citizen Kozlov, who was released from Hamas captivity

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump embraced Russian citizen Andrei Kozlov, who was released from Hamas captivity, during the Israel-American Council (IAC) summit in Washington. The event was broadcast on YouTube.

“Andrei was rescued by the Israeli military after eight months of terrifying hostage-taking. He has more courage than me,” the politician said, adding that he “looks good.”

He invited the Russian on stage, then hugged him and shook his hand. “I’m a little embarrassed. Thank you very much for this concern, and I really appreciate it,” Kozlov said.

