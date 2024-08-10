Home policy

Victoria Krumbeck

Donald Trump claims to have had an emergency helicopter landing with Kamala Harris’ ex-partner, who, however, denies this.

Mar-a-Lago – As the past has shown, the statements of former President Donald Trump should be checked from time to time. Because the Republican presidential candidate does not take the truth too seriously. On Thursday (August 8th) he spoke at a press conference about a dangerous helicopter flight. He said he experienced this with the former mayor and ex-partner of Kamala Harris, Willie Brown. However, he cannot remember ever having sat in a helicopter with Trump.

Trump talks about helicopter emergency landing – but flight “never happened”

Journalists asked Trump a variety of questions on Thursday at a press conference at his private estate in Mar-a-Lago in the US state of Florida. Among them was one that related to the former relationship between the US Vice President Kamala Harris and former Democratic mayor of San Francisco, Willie Brown, as CNN reported. The two were a couple 30 years ago, which is currently leading to rumors about Harris’ presidential candidacy. The reporter asked Trump whether Brown had helped Harris with her career development.

© John Bazemore/dpa

Trump responded with an anecdote: “I know Willie Brown very well. In fact, I flew with him in a helicopter. We thought maybe this was the end. We were in a helicopter together going to a certain place and there was an emergency landing,” Trump told reporters. “It was not a pleasant landing and Willie was a little worried. So I know him, I know him pretty well. I mean, I haven’t seen him in years,” he added.

Trump tells of near helicopter crash: “Obviously false” – Brown contradicts

But in a conversation with CNN Brown said: “I have never been in a helicopter with him in my life.” He dismissed Trump’s claims on Thursday afternoon as “obviously false.” “He is trying his best to somehow degrade Kamala,” said Brown. On Friday (August 9) he also told John Berman of CNNthat he had “no idea” what Trump was talking about. “That never happened, period,” Brown said. “And I think my memory is probably better than his.”

The New York Times (NYT) reported on Trump’s helicopter story with Brown. The NYT assumes that Trump confused Willie Brown with former California Governor Jerry Brown. Trump and Jerry Brown were together in a helicopter in 2018 to assess damage from wildfires in California. However, a spokesman for Jerry Brown said: “There was no emergency landing and no discussion about Kamala Harris.”

After helicopter story: Trump threatens New York Times with lawsuit

“We have the helicopter’s flight recordings,” Trump said on Friday in an “angry phone call” with the NYT, the newspaper writes. Trump explained that the helicopter had landed “in a field.” According to the NYT, Trump indicated that he would release the flight recordings. Shortly afterwards, he told the NYT that he would “probably sue” over the article. Whether the NYT will actually get the flight recording remains an open question, however.

When Trump was asked by the NYT to release the flight documents, he reacted “mockingly and repeated the request in song,” the media outlet writes. The NYT had nothing to show until Friday evening. Trump made the story about the helicopter emergency landing with Brown public last year. He wrote about it in his 2023 book “Letters to Trump.” (vk)