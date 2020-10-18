US President Donald Trump, speaking at a rally in Michigan, named President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron as Prime Minister. Thus, in his speech, he referred to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, from which the United States withdrew in 2017.

“I really like Prime Minister Macron, but I once asked about how things are, how (Parisian. – Auth.) agreement? Things are not very good “, – said the American president, writes France 24…

As “FACTS” wrote, Trump has been in a mess before. So, about a year ago, during a press conference, he touched the knee of his colleague from Finland Sauli Niinistö. The curious incident occurred when a reporter asked Trump what the United States could learn from Finland, which has been considered the happiest country on the planet for the past two years. The American president replied that a happy country has a happy leader, after which he touched Niiniste’s knee.



