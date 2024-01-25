WASHINGTON. The effect of the New Hampshire primaries knocks on Congress in Washington. And it triggers a domino effect on the legislative process. It is the leader of the Republican senators Mitch McConnell, the proudest of Donald Trump's opponents (he is said to struggle even to pronounce his name), who breaks the deadlock. The site Punchball News, very well documented on the dynamics of Capitol Hill, on Wednesday evening revealed the contents of a closed-door meeting between Republicans on Ukraine in which the senator said that time had run out to pass a financing bill (106 billion dollars , of which 60 for Kiev) which links aid to Ukraine to the strengthening of the US border with Mexico. According to McConnell, the immigration issue unites the Republicans, who instead have a spectrum of different positions on the Kiev front. It is time – the Republican leader's reasoning – to retire attempts to find an agreement and proceed by separating the immigration dossier from the Ukrainian one.

The issue seems procedural, but in reality it has a very high dose of political impact and undermines the bipartisan work that three senators have been carrying out for weeks. In addition to rejecting the strategy of the White House which has been pushing since October for an agreement that brings together funding linked to threats abroad and geopolitical crises.

On the one hand, in fact, McConnell recognized that former President Trump wants to base the election campaign against Biden on border security and that “we cannot undermine this effort”. On the other hand, the senator reiterated that an ad hoc path is needed to finance aid to Ukraine which, however, at this point finds an even more complex path.

The main obstacle comes from the Chamber of Deputies where the Republicans have a slim majority (just 219 votes against the opposition's 216) and the reluctance to give money to Zelensky is palpable among the deputies who in just over nine months will ask for reconfirmation to voters in their constituencies. In the event of an agreement on this issue with the Democrats, Speaker Michael Johnson would risk being disheartened and ending up like his predecessor Kevin McCarthy.



McConnell in the closed-door meeting referred to Trump as “the nominee”, now acknowledging the end of the primary process even if Haley remains on track. McConnell's stance is the demonstration – Punchbowl News itself underlines – of how he “bowed to Trump” and how the former president has total control of the Republican Party and its elected officials despite not holding any official role.

The prospect of another aid package for Ukraine is uncertain at this point. How Congress can greenlight emergency funding is unclear. One of the hypotheses is to link the Ukraine item to the 2024 budget, but the Senate needs 60 votes (out of 100) to advance the budget and it is not certain that the Democrats will find ten Republicans willing to sign the agreement if the Republican-led Chamber does not was available.

The Administration sent the last 250 million in aid at the end of December. The Pentagon announced ten days ago that it no longer had money to invest. The weapons continue to arrive in Kiev as they are the ones that were booked and built from funds in the past. But without new allocations this flow will also end in the coming months.