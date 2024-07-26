Trump, earned $500 million after the attack. How the presidential candidate got even richer

Despite Donald Trump having lost a quarter of his right ear, the American presidential candidate can rejoice (in addition to having survived practically by miracle) by admiring the considerable nest egg generated after the attack of July 13.

The actions of the TrumpMedia (Trump’s main company, publisher of his social network Truth), have grown by more than 11% since Friday, July 12, the day before the shooting that killed a firefighter who used his body as a shield to protect his family.

In detail, while before the attack Trump’s shares were around $30.89 for a total capitalization of $6.2 billion, today the stock is dancing steadily at $34.38 per share, for a total of $6.96 billion.

Doing the math, then, Donald Trump’s company (65% owned by the presidential candidate) has gained over $700 million in value in about a month. So, if “The Donald” were to sell his shares to cash in on the capital gain, before considering taxes he would take home just under $500 million. Not a small amount, one might say.

Of course, the fact remains that, although this increase in value is considerable and can give hope to the business of Trumpit is also true that compared to the first post-attack increases and all the emotions that followed, the stock has stabilized a lot.

In fact, on Monday 15th July, at the debut of the world stock markets after the sensational attack on Saturday, the stock market share of TrumpMedia has soared above $40 per share (about 30%), reaching a high of $40.58. If the rise had continued until today, the gain for Trump’s company would have been about $1.96 billion. For Trump, however, if he had wanted to withdraw the capital gain, it would have been a treasure of over $1.2 billion.