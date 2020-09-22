US President Donald Trump has expressed doubts about the last wish of the late judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg for her successor, which, according to a media report, she is said to have dictated to her granddaughter Clara Spera.

“My fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is in office,” Ginsburg is said to have said a few days before her death, as reported by the NPR radio station, citing granddaughter Clara Spera.

Trump told Fox News on Monday that he did not know whether Ginsburg had said that or if it was formulated by his Democratic opponents in Congress, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Adam Schiff. “I would rather tend to the second,” said Trump. “Maybe she did it, maybe she didn’t.”

It sounds so wonderful, said Trump. “But it sounds like a Schumer deal, or maybe Pelosi or Schiff.” The latter firmly denied the allegations. “Mr. President, this is weak. Even for you, ”he wrote on Twitter.

After Trump voiced his personal doubts, his followers on social media jumped at them. Some even had doubts about the NPR report – because the reporter who published Ginsburg’s last will is closely linked to the Ginsburgs.

The reporter Nina Totenberg, for her part, commented on the allegation on Monday. Others in the room had witnessed how Ruth Bader Ginsburg had made her last wish – including the doctor. “I checked because I’m a reporter,” Totenberg told MSNBC broadcaster.

The liberal judge Ginsburg died on Friday of complications from cancer at the age of 87. A controversy has broken out over the successor. Trump would like to get a candidate for the vacant position through the Senate before the November 3rd election. The Democrats, on the other hand, demand that this year’s election winner should settle the succession.

The replacement of Ginsburg’s post could change the US radically. Of the nine seats in the Supreme Court, only three are now held by Liberals. The judges are appointed for life. A far more conservative America could emerge with decisions about abortion rights, immigration or civil rights. (Tsp, dpa)