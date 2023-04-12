Former US President Donald Trump doubts that incumbent President Joe Biden will be re-elected in 2024. He stated this on Tuesday, April 11, in an interview with the TV channel fox news.

The ex-president answered a journalist’s question about Biden’s possible participation in the next US presidential election.

“I follow him just like you. It’s probably inappropriate for me to say this, but I don’t understand how this is possible, ”Trump said.

In addition, he said that “something is wrong” with Biden.

Trump also recalled the recent interview of the President of the United States with journalist Al Roker, during which he could not give an intelligible answer to the question of how long he plans to remain the head of state.

Earlier, on April 10, US President Joe Biden said he plans to run for the presidency for the second time in the 2024 elections.

On April 8, CNN reported Biden’s intention to delay the announcement of his participation in the elections until the summer. At the same time, Democratic Senator from Delaware Chris Koons, the presidential representative and his ally, said that day that it is unlikely that Biden will abandon the idea of ​​running for president in the next election.

Although Biden said on February 10 that he is not yet ready to make a decision on whether he will run for a second term in the 2024 election, while noting that there is no ulterior motive in the statement.

According to an Associated Press poll on February 6, most Democrats do not want Biden to run for a second term: only 37% of the Democratic Party supported the idea of ​​his re-election.