Trump does not see the presence of Zelenski in the negotiations with Russia: “It makes it very difficult to close agreements”

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, no longer hides his intentions about Ukraine. In a new verbal escalation against his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenski, the Republican has assured that he does not see kyiv’s presence in the negotiations with Russia. “He has been in meetings for three years and nothing has been achieved. Therefore, to be honest, I do not think it is very important to be in meetings. It makes it very difficult to close agreements, ”he said Friday in an interview on the radio of the Fox chain.

“I have been watching for years and I have seen it negotiate without letters. It has no letters. And one tires of that. You simply get tired of that. And I have already had enough, ”said Trump, who, on the other hand, has had good words for the Russian president, Vladimir Putin:“ He wants to reach an agreement, but he doesn’t have to do it, because if he wanted country”. Another comment that reinforces Moscow’s position even before negotiations begin to end the war.

The hurry to end the war in Ukraine is not only a matter of Trumpian ego, but also of key resources in the technological career against China. The president of the United States not only seeks to close a front that considers a distraction in its competence with Beijing, but has also set in the rare earths of the country at war. The minerals that Ukraine possesses are extremely valuable for the American industry, especially after, last year, China prohibited the export of key minerals for the production of chips and semiconductors.

Even Trump’s allies no longer bother to hide the rush for closing an agreement on the exploitation of rare earths in Ukraine. This Thursday, the National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz, thus talked about the message they want to transfer to kyiv: “They must moderate, analyze it carefully and sign the agreement.”