US President Donald Trump sees the poison attack on the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny as not yet proven. “We haven’t got any evidence yet, but I’ll take a look,” Trump said at a press conference in Washington on Friday. Germany had previously informed its NATO allies, including the US, that Navalny had been exposed to a neurotoxin from the Novichok group before he fell into a coma.

Trump said at the press conference that he did not have precise information about the case. “I don’t know exactly what happened,” said the US president. “I think it’s tragic, it’s terrible, it shouldn’t have happened.” According to Germany, it appears to be the case that Navalny was poisoned. “I would be very angry if that is the case,” added the US President.

Trump said nothing about possible consequences, but emphasized that he was “far harder on Russia than anyone else”. At the same time, the President emphasized that the ongoing negotiations with Moscow on the control of nuclear weapons were more important than any other issue. “That’s the most important thing,” said Trump.

The federal government announced on Wednesday that Navalny had been poisoned “beyond any doubt” with a chemical nerve agent from the so-called Novitschok group. The poison was developed by Soviet scientists in the 1970s.

Navalny was flown from Russia to Berlin on August 22 with symptoms of poisoning, where he has since been treated at the Charité Clinic. The doctors at the Siberian hospital where Navalny was initially treated, according to their own statements and according to the Kremlin, found no poison in the body of the well-known critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Possible sanctions against Russia because of the poison attack are currently being discussed at EU level. At a special NATO meeting on Friday, General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg called for an “impartial” investigation into the case. The 30 NATO members had “condemned the” horrific assassination attempt “on the Kremlin critic” in the strongest possible way, “said Stoltenberg. The use of nerve agents is “a blatant violation of international law” and requires “an international response”. (AFP)