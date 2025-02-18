02/18/2025



The president of the United States, Donald Trumphe said on Tuesday that he does not oppose the deployment of European peace troops in Ukraine as part of a potential agreement with Russia to end hostilities in the country.

«Having troops there would be fine. I would not oppose at all »Trump has stressed in statements to the press, adding that if European countries such as France or the United Kingdom support this initiative is “totally in favor” and “would be fine.”

However, the president has unmarked the possibility that there are American troops in this possible deployment of peace. «We would not have any because we’re very far away», He stressed from his luxury residence as Mar-a-Lago, located in the state of Florida.

Likewise, asked about the possibility of withdrawing all the US troops from Europe as a wink to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, within the framework of a potential peace agreement, Trump has indicated that “nobody” has raised such a matter.









A “probable” meeting with Putin

The American leader has affirmed at the press conference that “Probably” meets with Putin Before the month ends to reach an agreement with Moscow.

Trump has also indicated that he has “more confidence” in a possible agreement after negotiations this Tuesday between the US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabiato which the Secretary of State Marco Rubio came. «Russia wants to do something. They want to stop this wild barbarism, ”he said.

The tycoon also seems to have been in favor of celebrating Elections in Ukrainian territory. “The leader of Ukraine, I hate to say it, but has an approval index of 4 percent and is a country that has exploded in pieces,” he said. «I like personally, that’s fine, but I don’t care about the personal. I care that work is done well. Now we have a leadership [en Ucrania] that has allowed a war that should never have occurred, ”he added.