The announcement of the election winner in the USA has been a long time coming in 2020. Donald Trump still does not see himself as an inferior and is fighting for an aftermath.

Munich – It already had traits of a very special election campaign. For weeks and months, Donald Trump tried to convince the people in the USA that not everything could turn out right in the 2020 presidential election. He was particularly interested in the postal vote – not least because the Democrats did significantly better with these votes.

The elected US president has never openly admitted his defeat to Joe Biden. Probably not even in a small circle. And Trump seems to have been honing his revenge for a long time. Because it is still counted – or again. In Arizona these days, 2.1 million ballots are being re-examined, like that Washington Post reported.

Trump has votes counted: CEO of the commissioned company already criticized the election

The former stronghold of the Republicans fell into Biden’s hands in the fall – but after a neck-and-neck race with just 10,500 votes or 0.3 percent lead. So Trump and his party smell the chance here to snatch the eleven electors from his successor. This would not even remotely reverse the overall conditions of the US election, but it would solidify the impression, especially among Trump fans, that the election was not lawful.

With this goal in mind, the Arizona Senate, in which the Grand Old Party has a majority, started the recount. Affected is the largest county in the state, Maricopa County, which also includes the capital Phoenix. With “Cyber ​​Ninjas”, a private company takes on the task, the managing director of which has already expressed his doubts several times about the correct course of the US election. What he also has in common with Trump: Both could not provide any evidence for their allegations.

Trump is fighting for election victory: Ex-President should keep talking about recounts

The former ruler of the White House is said to be regularly informed about the latest developments in the count in his current residence in Mar-a-Lago. “He talks about it all the time,” an unspecified person is quoted who visited the Republican and discussed the state of affairs with him for 45 minutes.

It seems like Trump is downright obsessed with demonstrating to himself, the country and the whole world that he belongs back in the Oval Office. For the time being, all his hope lies in the hands of the “cyber ninjas”. And they should have done everything to make it more difficult to proceed transparently.

Trump hopes for “cyber ninjas”: A lack of transparency shocks long-time election workers

So they would have defended themselves in court against requests to disclose their proceedings. Strict restrictions were placed on media representatives and independent electoral experts from observing the count. After a judge’s verdict, the company’s manuals had to be published.

Nevertheless, there is already criticism of the secrecy of the “cyber ninjas”. Long-time election workers are downright shocked by the behavior, reports the Washington Post.

Trump looks to Arizona: Republicans fear consequences for other states

Meanwhile, Karen Fann, President of the Arizona Senate, stressed that it was not a question of contesting Biden’s victory in the state, but of uncovering the weaknesses of the electoral law in order to initiate improvements. “If half of the people no longer believe in the electoral system and ask themselves relevant questions, who is responsible for answering them?” Asked the Republican on the radio station KTAR News.

Even in Trump’s party, criticism is now openly expressed, because the political system in the USA could be done a disservice. “I am very concerned that this could affect every state in the country,” Kim Wyman, Secretary of State in Washington State, was quoted as saying.

She fears: “In the future, every (parliament) controlling party will initiate such a process in the event of a defeat and question everything, which means that people will no longer trust us to hold fair elections.”

Trump in criticism: “This process is neither transparent nor legal”

Gabriel Sterling sees it similarly. Georgia’s top Republican electoral officer has crossed over with Trump on several occasions and most recently tweeted that it was “another step to undermine confidence in the elections. This process is neither transparent nor legal. “

These allegations will run off Trump. Of course, he and his followers see Arizona as the first stone in a game of dominoes. In order to feed the doubts about Biden’s presidency, which have long since been sown in the population, with facts. In a podcast, the 74-year-old exulted: “I think it’s going to be incredible. It will open our eyes. Because I have no doubt that we won Arizona. ”People still couldn’t believe how his team lost after the clear lead.

He has already chosen other goals, three of his advisors are said to have indicated. Accordingly, Trump is considering the possibility of uncovering fraud in Pennsylvania and Georgia. In addition, the native New Yorker emphasized again and again that he won the election.

For Trump, the duel with Biden is far from over. The aftermath is on. (mg)