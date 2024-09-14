Trump made it clear that he disagreed with some of her recent statements, but expressed gratitude for her support, at a time when disagreements are raging over her presence in his political circle.

Loomer, who has become a familiar figure at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, has recently made controversial comments, including racist remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris.

At a press conference, Trump insisted he was unaware of the controversy surrounding her and that he had no control over her actions, describing her as a “free spirit.”

“Laura Loomer does not work for the campaign. She is a longtime private citizen and supporter. I disagree with the statements she has made, but she, like millions of people who support me, is tired of watching Marxists and radical left fascists violently attack and demonize me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their political opponent,” Trump said in a statement on his Truth Social platform Friday evening. “I am now in California, which has been completely destroyed by Democrats like Comrade Kamala Harris and Governor Gavin Newsom. I will turn it all around and make America great again!”

Although Trump has made clear that Loomer is not officially working for his campaign, her continued presence has raised concerns among his allies.

Some fear her controversial statements could hurt Trump’s chances of attracting new voters, especially since she has been seen with him at key events such as the 9/11 memorial.

The events reflect internal tensions within Trump’s presidential campaign, with questions raised about its leadership and Loomer’s influence on its course. Despite Trump’s attempts to calm things down, the ongoing controversy over Loomer points to greater challenges facing the campaign going forward.

Who is Laura Loomer?

Right-wing activist Laura Loomer, who last year said the Sept. 11 attacks were an “internal conspiracy,” joined Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in New York and Pennsylvania on Wednesday as he commemorated the attacks, according to the Associated Press.

Loomer, 31, posted photos from Ground Zero and shared a video of Trump speaking with Manhattan firefighters on Wednesday morning, writing: “They were excited to see him.”

She also accompanied the former president to Shanksville, Pennsylvania, where a plane crashed 23 years ago after crew and passengers fought off the hijackers.

“President Trump just visited the Shanksville Fire Department after visiting the United Flight 93 memorial site and meeting with families of 9/11 victims in Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” Loomer posted on X. “We will never forget!”

Loomer told The Associated Press in a text message that she was not working with the Trump campaign and was an “invited guest.” She did not respond to questions about her previous statements about 9/11.

The Trump campaign responded with a statement from an official, saying: “Today, President Trump put politics aside and stood alongside Kamala Harris and Joe Biden to honor those who lost their lives in the worst terrorist attack in our nation’s history. Today was about no one but the lives that are no longer with us, their families, and the heroes who bravely stepped up to save their fellow Americans on that fateful day.”

Loomer was also seen leaving Trump’s plane when he landed in Philadelphia for Tuesday’s debate.

Trump has a long history of associating with people who promote conspiracy theories, and he often promotes social media posts from people like Loomer that support QAnon, a complex conspiracy theory that claims Trump is fighting a “deep state.”

During the debate, Trump made claims about immigrants stealing and eating cats and dogs, and later defended his remarks, saying he was repeating what he had seen on television.

Loomer is known for posting anti-immigrant posts on social media, and has targeted Trump’s Democratic opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, with racist attacks.

Last year, she posted a video on X in which she said, “9/11 was an inside job!” She claimed this was somehow related to then-Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld’s announcement that $2.3 trillion in government funds had been “lost” on September 10, 2001.

Loomer’s increased presence in Trump’s circle comes after a series of changes to his team, including the return of some veterans from his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, such as former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski.

Loomer is one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in the “Make America Great Again” wing of the Republican Party, and has led attacks on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Trump’s behalf during the 2024 primary campaign.