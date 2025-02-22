The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has dismissed this Friday the Chief of the Joint Chief of the Armed Forces, Charles Brown, The second African -American general to hold the position, and has proposed to the Lieutenant General of the Air Force give “Razin” Caine Like the next leader.

“I want to thank General Charles Brown for his more than 40 years of service to our country, even as our current Chief of the Joint Chief. He is a great gentleman and an exceptional leaderand I wish him a great future to him and his family, “said the president in his social network account social.

However, Trump has stressed that “despite being highly qualified and being respected to serve at the Board of Chiefs of Staff during the previous administration,” the general proposed by him “was overlooked For the promotion by ‘Sleepy’ (Dreamily) Joe Biden “. “But not,” he said.

“During my first term, Razin played a decisive role in the complete annihilation of ISIS caliphate. He did it in record time, in a matter of weeks. Many of the so -called military ‘geniuses said that it would take years to defeat ISIS. General Caine, on the other hand, said he could do quickly, and fulfilled, “he said.

Shortly after Trump’s message, Defense Secretary Pete Hegesh, has reported that he also intended replace Almirante Lisa FranchettiChief of Naval Operations, and General James Slife, Vice Chief of General Staff of the Air Force, as reported by the Bloomberg agency.

Brown assumed the position in 2023

General Brown, born in 1962 and known in the Pentagon for his Methodical and calculating character, He assumed the command of the Joint General Staff at the beginning of 2023.

Brown served as head of the Air Force since August 2020 after having played the attached command of the United States Central Command, the Centcom, responsible for US military operations From the horn of Africa to the Persian Gulf and, above all, the command of the Pacific Air Forces, among other positions of responsibility.





After this appointment it became The second Chief of the General Staff Black Since former president George Hw Bush appointed Colin Powell in October 1989.