Trump was seeking to respond to Harris after her visit to the border between the United States and Mexico, on Friday, and her pledge to make more efforts to control asylum requests and the crossing of migrants.

The immigration issue is one of Harris’ most prominent weaknesses in opinion polls, as the competition is close with Trump in the November 5 elections.

Trump denounced Harris’ speech at the border, telling his supporters in the swing state of Wisconsin on Saturday that President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris bear responsibility for “the invasion of these criminals” into the country.

Since 2016, Trump’s rhetoric in areas inhabited by a white majority and suffering from economic depression has been based on hostility to immigrants, but this rhetoric has become more extreme as the elections approach.

The 78-year-old businessman and the first presidential candidate convicted of a criminal offense in the history of the United States said that his rival, Harris, is “stupid.”

Trump added: “Joe Biden has become mentally ill, but Kamala was born like this (…) And if you think about it, only a mentally ill person would allow this to happen to our country.”

Two different visions

On the other hand, Harris spent Saturday raising funds for her campaign in San Francisco, and accused Trump of repeating his rhetoric, which “we have been hearing for years.”

She added: “This election is about two vastly different visions for our nation, and we see this contrast in the course of the two campaigns.”

Trump spoke in Wisconsin on a podium surrounded by large forensic photographs of immigrants accused of crimes, painting a bleak picture of America being subjected to a violent attack by immigrants, despite the decline in the number of illegal crossings this year, as well as the crime rate, according to the FBI.

Trump warned his supporters about illegal immigrants who “will come into your kitchens and cut your throats.”

He said, “Small towns in America are terrified of incoming immigrants,” adding that “they will rape, plunder, steal, rob, and kill the people of the United States.”

He continued that illegal immigrants, which he described as “animals,” would take the jobs of minorities and union workers.

It seemed clear that Trump was upset by Harris’ attempt to present a tough message regarding the border with Mexico on Friday, as he described it as “false.”