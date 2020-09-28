Washington: This sensational revelation may spoil President Donald Trump’s image among upper-class voters that the year he first contested the presidential election, he paid a tax of just $ 750, while he did not pay taxes for many years. Prior to this revelation, his Democrat opponent may get an edge on the eve of the presidential debate.

Trump worked for decades to become a successful businessman and codenamed his secret service as “Mughal”. But on Sunday, the New York Times revealed that he paid a federal income tax of just $ 750 in 2016 when he contested and won the presidential election.

Trump has not paid any income tax for ten years or more in the last 15 years and the reason for this is that he has lost more money than he earned. However, the US President made several tweets on this whole matter and called this news as fake news.

The Fake News Media, just like Election time 2016, is bringing up my Taxes & all sorts of other nonsense with illegally obtained information & only bad intent. I paid many millions of dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation & tax credits ….. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2020

This revelation comes at a time when they are being accused that they did not deal with the epidemic properly. With this, Biden can easily attack him in the debate on Tuesday, and when there is only one month left for campaigning, then many difficulties may arise for Trump.

Also read:

Son dismisses the rumor regarding SP Balasubramanian’s hospital bill, video released on the entire case