President of the United States Donald Trump said that he had no reason to doubt Germany’s conclusions about what happened to opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but the United States has not yet seen these documents. RIA News…

The American leader said this during a press conference at the White House.

Recall that last Wednesday the Cabinet of Ministers of the Federal Republic of Germany announced the “poisoning” of Navalny with the substance of the Novichok group of chemical warfare agents.

Trump noted that he had no reason to doubt Berlin’s conclusions, but the United States had not yet seen any relevant documents.

According to the head of the White House, he will not object to the measures that Germany plans to take in this regard with respect to Russia.

Earlier it was reported that opponents of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project increased pressure on German Chancellor Angela Merkel amid the situation with Alexei Navalny.