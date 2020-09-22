US President Donald Trump did not answer journalists’ questions about who is responsible for what happened to Russian blogger Alexei Navalny. About this on Monday, September 21 reports United States Administration Press Pool.

“We will discuss this another time,” said the American leader.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US would react to the Navalny situation after the facts become known. He stressed that the Americans expect that the results of the investigation of the incident by the OPCW will be published within one or two weeks.

Navalny felt unwell during the Tomsk-Moscow flight on 20 August. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, the blogger was taken to the ambulance hospital No. 1. At the Charite clinic in Berlin, the Russian was allegedly found to have signs of intoxication with a substance from the group of cholinesterase inhibitors.

On September 2, the German government announced that Navalny had been poisoned with a substance from the Novichok group. There was no evidence of this. Berlin does not respond to official inquiries from the Russian side, while demanding from Moscow some materials for an investigation.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly called on the FRG for cooperation. On September 9, the department expressed a strong protest to German Ambassador Ges Andreas von Gaire, noting that the situation is being used to discredit the Russian Federation on the international arena, and further silence in Germany will be regarded as a refusal to establish the truth within the framework of an objective investigation and a provocation.

On the same day, Germany announced that it had submitted the results of Navalny’s analyzes to the OPCW. However, the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the OPCW, Alexander Shulgin, said that the organization had not received any materials on the “Navalny case”.

On September 14, Charité reported that the blogger’s health had improved, and the next day, Navalny published his first post on Instagram after coming out of a coma, and on September 17, his blog posted an entry that a bottle of water from which he drank in a Tomsk hotel, allegedly poison was discovered.

The blogger said that when he felt bad, the employees of the Anti-Corruption Foundation called a lawyer and together with him began to collect “evidence” in Navalny’s hotel room. It is alleged that on one of the bottles, experts from Germany, two weeks after the incident, allegedly found traces of the Novichok poisonous substance. At the same time, neither the blogger nor his entourage explained how the bottle got into the hands of foreign experts.

In turn, Professor, Doctor of Chemical Sciences Leonid Rink, one of the creators of the Soviet military poisoning system “Novichok”, said that if blogger Alexei Navalny had been “poisoned” with this substance through a bottle of water, then not only he would have died, but and everyone who touched the container.