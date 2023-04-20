Donald Trump She would like to be in court next week for the opening of his sexual assault and defamation case, but will refrain from doing so as not causing traffic disruptions in New York and costs to the city by moving her motorcade. This is what his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, wrote to judge Lewis Kaplan who from next Tuesday will preside over the proceedings based on the accusations made against the former president by journalist Jean Carroll, who claims that the tycoon raped her in the dressing room of a large New York warehouse in the 1990s.

Read also

Recalling the massive deployment of security and traffic jams that were required as Trump went to court to be indicted over the Stormy Daniels affair in recent weeks, Tacopina wrote that the courtroom appearance next week “it would place the same logistical and financial burden on New York City, its residents and the court itself.”

In fact, Tacopina underlined that every movement of the former president must “be previously coordinated by the Secret Service in order to be able to prepare a tactical plan”. Furthermore, the floors of the court building should be “isolated, the lifts blocked and the court staff confined to their offices”. These reasons were considered “unfounded” by Carroll’s lawyer, Roberta Kaplan. “If Trump decides not to appear at his trial, the jury must be able to draw all the consequences he wants, and Trump has no right to legal support for his lame apology,” she added.