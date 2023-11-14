During an election rally on Saturday, the former Republican president and 2024 presidential candidate promised to “eliminate the communists, Marxists, fascists and radical left thugs who live like insects in our country,” according to Agence France-Presse.

Trump made these statements on Veterans Day, and Joe Biden’s camp considered them similar to the positions of World War II tyrants.

“Donald Trump imitated the authoritarian language of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini,” Joe Biden campaign spokesman Ammar Moussa said Monday.

A spokesman for Donald Trump described these accusations in a statement to Agence France-Presse as “ridiculous.”

He stressed that “those who make these kinds of insinuations will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.”

The former US president has long been making a provocative speech, but Trump’s tone has escalated recently, and he indicated weeks ago that a powerful American general had committed “treason” and that he would have been executed in other eras.

Then he asserted that the migration crisis on the border between the United States and Mexico “is poisoning the blood of our country.”