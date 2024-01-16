Trump said the US is now run by fools

Former US President Donald Trump, during his speech to supporters in New Hampshire, described the current American authorities in one word. In his opinion, the state is currently run by fools, reports TASS.

“We are ruled by fools,” said the politician.

He emphasized that he considers the current leader of the country, Joe Biden, the most corrupt and incompetent of all the presidents who have ruled the United States. Trump added that Biden could drag Washington into a third world war.

He previously said that he has excellent relations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin. The former US President noted that he would never have allowed the Ukrainian conflict to start, and after his victory in the US presidential elections in 2024, he could contribute to its speedy end.