New York Court Denies Donald Trump’s Assault Trial

On May 1, a New York court denied former US President Donald Trump the annulment of the trial for attempted rape. About it informs agency Associated Press.

Trump was accused of attempted rape by writer and journalist Jean Carroll. For several days, she testifies in court, telling in detail the story of her acquaintance with the ex-president of the United States.

Trump’s lawyer Joe Tacopina filed a motion to have the trial void, accusing Judge Louis Kaplan of bias and sympathy for Carroll. However, opening the next session, the judge said that the petition was rejected.

Trump was not present during the hearing in the courtroom. According to the agency, hearings on the case will continue for a week.

Carroll in 2019 accused Trump of an attempted rape he made in 1996. She stated that members of her generation did not report violence against themselves.

Earlier, Trump denied the accusations against him. He stated that Carroll was not his type of woman and suggested that she was trying to promote her book with the help of the scandal.