Former US President and candidate to return to office Donald Trump demanded on Tuesday (9) that European NATO members pay the same amount as his country for military support to Ukraine in the war with Russia.

Trump made the statement on his social media platform Truth on the day the NATO leaders’ summit began in Washington, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the creation of the military alliance.

At the start of the event, President Joe Biden, Trump’s opponent in the November election, announced that the US, Germany, the Netherlands, Romania and Italy will send five air defense systems to Ukraine in the coming months, including four Patriots, fulfilling one of Kiev’s main requests in recent months.

“If I had not been president, NATO would probably no longer exist,” Trump said, adding that during his term, from 2017 to 2021, he managed to get allies to increase their defense spending, making “NATO viable again.”

The Republican politician said that currently “the United States is paying most of the money to help Ukraine fight Russia” and that “Europe should at least match it.”

The US is the largest arms donor to Ukraine, with $53 billion since the beginning of Russia’s invasion of its territory, but when humanitarian and purely financial aid are also taken into account, European countries outspend Washington.

According to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, 23 of the 32 allies are already spending at least 2% of their national GDP on defense, in contrast to the scenario of only three allies when they made this commitment in 2014.

