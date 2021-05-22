ofCindy Boden shut down

According to a US report, ex-President Donald Trump has demanded over $ 40,000 in rent from the Secret Service since leaving the White House.

Palm Beach – The Secret Service is world famous. The US President’s bodyguards are everywhere. They scout out driving routes, check event rooms, and are always on the heels of the head of state. Even if presidents are no longer in the White House, they have the right to lifelong protection from the Secret Service.

Donald Trump is no exception. After the Republican left Washington, DC for the time being, he moved to the luxury Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. According to reports, playing golf continues to be one of his favorite activities, even though he has never completely retired from politics since January 2020 and maintains speculation about a 2024 presidential nomination with appearances and mails.

Trump wants Secret Service rent: $ 396.15 a night in Mar-a-Lago

In Mar-a-Lago, Trump continues to use the protection provided by Secret Service employees. And that costs the tax figures in the USA a lot: The former president is said to have charged the Secret Service a total of just over 40,000 US dollars between January 20 and April 30, 2021. The US newspaper reported Washington Post and refers to requested documents that would prove this. He is asking for the money for a room in the property that the security staff uses as a work space, explains an anonymous source who is familiar with the payments. A night of 396.15 US dollars is due, the same price as when he was president. Initially, there were no comments from Trump’s environment or the Secret Service.

The Washington Post interprets the documents as the first evidence that Trump continued the “controversial and lucrative” practice of charging rent to his own protectors. According to the report, Trump’s real estate burdened the US government with over $ 2.5 million during his tenure as president, often to allow agents to use rooms near him.

Joe Biden also wanted rent from the Secret Service earlier – but not on the same scale as Trump

When researching, the newspaper said it could not find a previous president who collected a similar amount for rent. The current US President, Joe Biden, would most likely come close to this size. During his time as Vice President under Barack Obama, he billed the Secret Service $ 2,200 per month to use a cottage on his property in Delaware. Between 2011 and 2017, Biden received a total of $ 171,600. Since taking office in January 2021, however, he should not have wanted any more money, said a White House spokesman.

By the way, Trump left Mar-a-Lago for the summer and traveled to his club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Recently, things got more serious for him and his “Trump Organization” in New York as the attorney general’s office expanded its civil investigation into a criminal one. (cibo)