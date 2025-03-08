Trump demands more reluctance from Musk

U.S. President Donald Trump called up Tech billionaire Elon Musk in his approach to reducing the government apparatus.

In a post on his platform Truth Social, Trump Musks Gremium Doge (Department of Government Efficiency) praised as a “incredible success” yesterday. He pointed out the ministries to work with Doge. Precision is important, who should stay, who should go, wrote Trump. “We say scalpel instead of ax.”

Trump emphasized that the cuts are important. But it is also important to keep the best and most productive employees. It is the first time that Trump is publicly at a distance from the Musk’s activities. This sees itself exposed to growing public criticism because of its brute methods. According to surveys, a majority of US citizens refuse to cut the federal authorities. In addition, dozens of complaints are pending in the event of courts.