From: Helmi Krappitz

Donald Trump demands a drug test from the US President before the TV debate. Biden supporter Al Sharpton calls Trump’s claims an “absurdity.”

Philadelphia – With the US election in November approaching, Donald Trump his well-known means. On Thursday (27 June) the first of two TV debates between the former and incumbent president is scheduled. Trump is escalating his claims that Joe Biden would take stimulants before the debates – and demands a drug test. The Democrats react with horror.

“Drug test for Biden”: Trump demands drug test before TV debate in USA on June 27

On Monday (June 24), Trump shared his demand on his social media platform Truth Social: “Drug test for the fraudulent Joe Biden??? I would also agree with that immediately!!!” He later collected donations for his appeal.

Just last weekend, Trump accused the incumbent president of drug use: If Biden does well in the TV debate next Thursday, it will be due to doping, he shouted to the crowd at a rally in Philadelphia on Saturday (June 22). “Right now, corrupt Joe has gone to a log cabin to ‘learn,'” Trump said, making quotation marks with his hands. “He’s sleeping now because they want to make him good and strong,” the New York Times.

Familiar tactic: Donald Trump also accused Hillary Clinton of drug use. © picture alliance/dpa/AP | Chris Szagola

US election 2024: Trump changes campaign after Biden appearance – “totally excited” instead of “sleepy”

The former president insisted on his claims: “So just before the debate starts, he gets a shot in the butt – they want to boost him so he comes out, he’s going to come out, okay, I say he’s going to come out all hyped up, right? All hyped up,” Trump said loudly. ABCNews He had previously claimed that the incumbent president was too old and senile for the office – after Biden’s enthusiastic State of the Union address in March, Trump changed his campaign to drug allegations.

“Absurdity”: Democrat reacts with horror to Trump’s claims

Pastor Al Sharpton, a well-known Democrat and Biden supporter, commented in an interview with MSNBC to Trump’s demands – and dismissed them as “absurd”. “The last thing anyone needs in a debate is drugs. Because you could get high, forget something or be easily provoked. It shows how inexperienced they are if they even talk about drugs,” he said. You don’t need stimulants, anyone who has ever been on stage for a debate knows that. “When the lights come on, you don’t need to be high. You have to be thoughtful because you don’t know what’s coming,” he said.

“Desperate lies”: Drug allegations are a well-known Trump tactic in the election campaign

The reason for Trump’s accusations is clear: “Donald Trump is so afraid of being held accountable for his toxic agenda of attacks on reproductive freedom and cutting Social Security that he and his allies are resorting to desperate, obviously false lies,” a Biden campaign spokesman told ABCNews.

The demand for drug tests is a tactic that the now convicted criminal and his supporters have used repeatedly for years. The broadcaster reported that Trump also demanded a test for Biden in the 2020 election. The same happened in 2016: At that time, he made unproven allegations against Hillary Clinton. (hk)