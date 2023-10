Former Republican president said Biden’s announcement to build a new section of the wall on the border with Mexico proves he was right in defending the measure | Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Former American President Donald Trump (2017-2021) stated this Thursday (5) that his replacement, Democrat Joe Biden, owes him an apology after announcing that the United States government will build a new section of the border wall with Mexico to contain the migration crisis.

Contrary to his campaign promise, Biden said that approximately 32 kilometers will be built starting in the Texas county of Starr, along the border with the Latin American country.

“It is so interesting to see corrupt Joe Biden break every environmental law in existence to prove that I was right when I built 900 km (the press is incorrectly reporting it was 720 km!) of a beautiful new border wall,” Trump wrote in his social network, Truth Social.

“As I have said many times, over thousands of years, only two things have always worked: wheels and walls! Will Joe Biden apologize to me and the United States for taking so long to move and allowing our country to be flooded with 15 million illegal immigrants from places unknown? I await your apology!” wrote the Republican, leader in the polls for his party’s primaries for the 2024 presidential election.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said construction of a new section of the wall is an “acute and immediate need.”

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized Biden’s announcement at a press conference this Thursday (5). “This authorization for the construction of the wall is a setback,” said the leftist leader.