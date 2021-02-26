On Sunday, former US President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech for the first time since leaving the White House to an audience of conservatives.

Among the participants in the Conservative Political Action Conference, the great gathering of American conservatives that opens Friday, and in various parts of the United States the same question arises: Will Trump announce his candidacy for the presidency again in 2024?

Without a doubt, not as direct as the organizers say, but this idea should be heard clearly on Sunday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.

In his first speech since January 20, the former president will talk about “the future of the Republican Party and the conservative movement,” close to him said.

The former president will also talk about immigration and what he calls the “disastrous policies” of President Joe Biden on this file, according to the same sources.

After four years in Trump’s term, Republicans have lost control of Congress, and so has the White House.

But Trump’s popularity remains high in his camp. Three-quarters of Republican voters said in mid-February that they wanted Trump to continue playing a “leadership role,” according to a poll conducted by the Quinnipiac Institute.

“President Trump is the leader of the Republican Party,” one of his most prominent allies in Congress, Republican Representative Jim Jordan, said this week.

For his part, Senator Lindsey Graham told “Fox News”, “If we can rally around President Trump, we will win in 2022” in the upcoming parliamentary elections. “If we quarrel, we will lose,” he added.

But the divisions are mainly present and sometimes appear clearly, as happened this week among Republican leaders in the House of Representatives.

Will Donald Trump speak at the Republican political action conference? “Yes,” the Republican minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, responded Wednesday, without hesitation, to reporters.

“I don’t think he should play a role in the future of our party or our country,” said Liz Cheney, who has been representing anti-Trump Republicans since she voted in favor of his indictment in the Senate.