Forbes: Trump Says Taylor Swift Fans Support His Candidacy

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that fans of American singer Taylor Swift are supporting his candidacy in the elections. Politician published photos of fans wearing T-shirts with his name and images generated by artificial intelligence (AI) on his social media account Truth Social, reports Forbes.

“Trump shared images showing several AI-generated photos of women wearing t-shirts with the slogan ‘Swifties for Trump’ (the name of the singer’s fan base is note from “Lenta.ru”), as well as one real photograph of a girl in a T-shirt with the same inscription,” the publication notes.

The politician also shared an AI-generated poster depicting Swift as “Uncle Sam“, urging his fans to vote for him. Trump captioned the images with the phrase: “I agree.”

Earlier, Trump said that Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris is a communist, which is why her possible leadership will lead the United States to collapse.