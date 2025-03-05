The White House has announced at a press conference that it will grant an exemption of one month to the three main cars manufacturers operating under the Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico before the entry into force of … The new reciprocal tariffs on April 2.

Stellantis, Ford and General Motors, who directly requested a meeting with the administration, will obtain this margin of adaptation for the imported vehicles under the commercial treaty with Mexico and Canada.

According to Karoline Leavitt, spokesman for the White House, the measure seeks to guarantee an “ordered transition” before the implementation of the reciprocal tariff policy, although it made it clear that the administration maintains its commitment to the new protectionist strategy promoted by President Trump.

This decision reflects two realities. First, that the White House, despite its firmness speech in tariffs, is willing to negotiate certain flexibilities with the industry before fully applying its commercial measures. Second, that great automakers are concerned about the immediate impact of tariffs and have directly pressed to the administration to obtain this respite.

The postponement does not imply a reverse in Trump’s policy, says its spokesman, but a maneuver to avoid an immediate shock with a key sector for the US economy. The automotive industry, especially in the west, is fundamental both in terms of employment and electoral impact. Manufacturers seek to avoid interruptions in their supply chain and cost increases that could move to consumers.

Despite this concession, the Administration recognizes that tariffs will have consequences. Karoline Leavitt admitted to her press conference that there will be negative effects, something that goes in tune with the speech of President Trump in the Capitol, on Tuesday, when she said there would be an adaptation period. His message made clear the political background of the measure: «The president likes tariffs because they make America richer, will increase the collection and lower the debt. Who is worried on Wall Street to look at the results of his first mandate. “