TO Donald Trump He would have liked to stand this Tuesday night – Wednesday’s march in Spain – in the Capitol and announce a great victory in the front of foreign policy. The occasion was his speech on the state of the union, … An annual appointment in which the US president is aimed at a joint session of Congress to defend his management, promise achievements and demand support. With the country – and much of the world – pending of Trump’s words.

“This first month of our presidency is the most successful in the history of our presidency,” Trump defended in his usual hyperbolic style. Get the peace in Ukraine, That in the campaign he promised that he would achieve “in 24 hours”, it would have been an important support for the statement. In the hours before the speech, rumors about an announcement circulated – in full intervention – of an agreement with the Government of Volodimir Zelenski so that the US access to the mineral resources of Ukraine, which will be a pillar of a peace agreement with Russia.

That did not happen. Trump had to be content to read the message that Zelenski had shared a few hours before on social networks, in which, after the anger last week in the oval office, he looks for tune again with the USA. «Ukraine is willing to go to the negotiating table as soon as possible to be closer to a lasting peace. Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians, ”said the Ukrainian President. “On the Mineral and Security Agreement, Ukraine is ready to sign it at the time it is convenient for you,” added Zelenski, a few days after the agreement collapsed by the differences between the two countries by the security guarantees before Russia that Ukraine demands.

“I appreciate that this letter would send me,” Trump said to the legislators, in an attempt to show tune with Zelenski. But he did not confirm that he had agreement and could only celebrate his own strategy on the war in Ukraine, with which Trump has distanced the US and his traditional allies and has approached Russia.

Trump, the Democrats: “Do you want another five years of war?”

“Do you want another five years of war?” Trump questioned, looking at the Democrats of Congress, reviewing the disasters of the conflict, the dead and the huge expense, especially the one who worries him, that of the US taxpayers, who have dedicated 175,000 million between military and financial aid since the invasion decreed by Vladimir Putin began.

“It’s time to finish this madness, it’s time to end deaths, it’s time to end this meaningless war,” he said. “And, if you want to end a war, you have to talk to both sides,” he said in defense of the change in alliances he has executed in recent weeks: Trump called Putin on the phone to start a peace process without having Zelenski, his high positions met with Russian negotiators marginalizing Ukraine and European partners, he has described the president of Ukraine of “dictator” Putin, he has voted with Russia in the UN and demands from kyiv conditions – device of territories, renunciation of NATAN – that until now they have been inadmissible without offering other guarantees to the attacked country.

Beyond Ukraine, Trump defended the first six weeks of his second step through the White House with ferocity and exaggeration. In it, he has developed a rupturist agenda, at the blow of dozens of executive orders, with the aim of turning as a sock to Joe Biden’s policies – his predecessor – and of completely transforming the federal government. “We have only started”he warned.

The longest discourse in history

Trump made a long review, ”he said, being the speech on the state of the most extensive union in history, that record cannot be discussed – to his achievements: the control of the massive arrival of documented immigrants, with the collapse of the entrances on the border; The transformation of the public sector, with a decreed blow, with the controversy – but also popular – elimination of agencies and jobs from officials (Elon Musk, his executing arm, received a great ovation); or the crusade against Dei’s policies (diversity, equity, inclusion) and against the rights of transgender (“Wokism is bad, we have ended with him and we feel very good about it,” he said.

Trump also defended his commercial war against his main partners, who has really started this week, with the imposition of 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico and an additional 10% – he had yet imposed another 10% a month ago – China. The three countries announced response measures hours before Trump spoke.

This tariff battle can have an impact on inflation, the main ballast of the presidency of Biden and one of the reasons why Trump recovered the White House last November.

But this did not seem to worry the president of the USA, who strongly defended some tariffs – and anticipated that they will come more in the future – than «They will do to the US rich again».

Expulsion from a democratic deputy

It was a very combative speech, against tradition. Presidents often use this appointment to call unity and to encourage Congress to boost their agenda. «For the good of our nation, let’s work together and Let’s make the US again»Trump said in reference to his political motto, in the only call to the unit, which seemed to meet the file. In the rest of the speech, he dedicated himself more to attacking them and shaving them to refuse to get up and applaud: “To the Democrats who have sitting here in front of: Even if it is just tonight, why don’t you join you to celebrate all these incredible victories for the US?” But the Democrats also went to the Capitol to fight. There was a anger of a deputy who had to be taken -al Green, from Texas-, protests, posters, some shouts against the president. And just no one lifted the butt of the chair in the hour and almost forty minutes that the speech lasted.

On the Republican bench, quite the opposite. This Wednesday its legislators will dawn with holes in the quadriceps after dozens of standing ovations. When a more veteran deputy or senator – some has spent 90 years – managed to sit down he had to stand up again. Republican adulation was absolutein a sign that the Republicans – who control, although by the minimum, the two cameras of Congress – will pave the way to their agenda. A different issue is that Trump’s plans cause division in the US but Trump again demonstrated tonight that he will not stop with anything.