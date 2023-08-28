Trump defeats the Republican Party!
In the run-up to the 2024 Republican primary, it is clear that the party no longer exists, either as a body that represents, organizes, and controls its members and candidates, or as a policy-making entity that shapes ideas around which Republicans rally.
The big old (Republican) party is no longer the party of former presidents Eisenhower, Nixon, Reagan, George HW Bush or even George HW Bush. These “Republican” flag bearers are denounced, and they will not find a place for them in today’s party. One can blame Donald Trump for the party’s loss of control over its operations, its ideology, and even its “brand”. It is true that Trump bears some responsibility for the decline of the “Republican” party, but the problems distorting American politics are much more serious.
Before we delve any deeper, let’s take a look at the role Trump plays in harming the Republican Party. The debate in the Republican primary campaign last week revealed the party’s loss of control. In preparation for that first debate, the party set its own rules for the candidates seeking to join it.
Potential participants must have at least 1 percent support in a number of nationwide or state polls, and have a set number of campaign donors of at least 40,000 from 20 different states. These rules may seem arbitrary, but they are necessary, especially in years when there is an abundance of candidates and when the party seeks to clear the field in favor of “serious” candidates who are able to compete only on the debate stage. However, there is an additional rule put forward by the party, which highlights the failure of the “Republican” party.
In order to enter the debate, eligible candidates had to pledge that they would support the winning Republican in the primary. But Trump found this unacceptable and rejected this principle, arguing that he did not see the need to give his competitors an opportunity to attack him, because he is so far ahead in all opinion polls at the national and state levels. Trump took the same position in 2015, but eventually backed down, adding that he only took this position because he was sure he would be the party’s nominee. This time, Trump took a different and more challenging path. He boycotted both the GOP-sanctioned debates on Fox TV and created his own spin-off show with the recently fired Fox anchor Tucker Carlson. The program was broadcast on social media, coinciding with the debate sanctioned by the Republican Party.
It’s hard to make direct comparisons between social media views and TV ratings, but the GOP debate on Fox was watched by 11.8 million people, half the audience for the first GOP primary debate in 2016. During the same time period, there were Trump-Carlson interview over 73 million views. Although it is uncertain how many “views” lasted more than a few seconds, it is clear that Trump took advantage of a party that could not control the candidate’s behavior. Although he was not on stage and his name was rarely mentioned, Trump loomed large. One political observer likened the eight candidates to “the children’s table at Thanksgiving dinner.” He compared Trump’s latest absence/presence to Harry Potter’s archenemy, Voldemort, who was so ever-present that even speaking his name was a grave threat.
And when two brave candidates – both accomplished governors – dared to condemn Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021, the crowd booed loudly. There are a large number of Republican party leaders who do not want Trump to be their candidate, and they did not want that in 2016. His hard-line populism violates the principles of the “conservatives.” And his divisive and sometimes violent rhetoric is troubling. Worryingly, he could spend most of the next year in court facing multiple indictments. In addition, Trump will not abide by party rules. But there is nothing they can do.
Polls show that a majority of Republicans still support Trump. Not only will they vote for him, but they will also cling to his many fantasies, from the theory that Obama was not born in the US and was a Muslim, to claims that the 2020 election was stolen, that Joe Biden is not a legitimate president, and that January 6th was a peaceful protest. . A recent poll of Trump voters found that 71 percent believed him more than they believed their family members, other political leaders, and the media.
The party leaders may not want it, but the scope of what they can do about it is limited because if they went too far they would cut off a large part of the party’s electorate. The party cannot control Trump or his voters. And with so many alternative social media platforms, Trump has more reach than the party and Fox News, which was once his supporter.
* President of the Arab American Institute – Washington
